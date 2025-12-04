College Hoops Player Gets Posterized, Responds By Landing Nasty Sucker Punch

Utah Tech's trip to Santa Clara to take on the Broncos on Wednesday night was not a fun one for the visiting squad, especially for one Chance Trujillo.

The redshirt sophomore for Utah Tech not only got embarrassed by being put on a poster, but he also reacted to being dunked on in the one way you can not.

With under 1:20 left in the contest and Santa Clara up by seven points, Allen Graves decided to attack the rim. Trujillo happened to be standing in the way, and Graves had zero concern for his well-being, throwing down one of the nastier dunks we've seen in this early college basketball season.

While the dunk was special, Trujillo's reaction to it was the exact opposite, as he opted to sucker punch Graves in the head after Santa Clara was doing a bit of taunting.

While Graves bumped Trujillo with his chest after the dunk, a player simply can not react to that by throwing a legitimate punch. Both players were hit with technical fouls, but Trujillo was surprisingly not ejected from the game.

Utah Tech fell to 5-6 on the year with its 90-80 loss, but Santa Clara moved to 8-1 and has enjoyed a big-time start to its campaign with notable wins over McNeese State, Xavier, and Minnesota with the lone loss coming courtesy of Saint Louis.

The latest NET ratings have Santa Clara sitting at 38th in the nation, with only Saint Mary's (29) and Gonzaga (5) besting them at the moment among other WCC teams.