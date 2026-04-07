Nobody Asked For It, But The Utah Mammoth Went Out And Built History's Most Badass Zamboni

In all of sports, there is no piece of machinery as revered as the ice resurfacer, or, as it's known by pretty much every human being on the face of the earth, the Zamboni.

Now, with just a few regular-season games remaining and what looks like the team’s first trip to the playoffs on the horizon, the Utah Mammoth have seemingly come out of nowhere, and they’ve unveiled the most badass Zamboni the NHL, or the world for that matter, has ever seen.

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Maybe tuck the children into bed, and the weak might want to look away…

Prepare to meet the Zammoth.

What do you do with that bad boy?

What don't you do with it?!

Actually, you don't resurface the ice from the sound of it. The Zammoth, as described by Mammoth owner Ryan Smith, is a "fan mobile unlike any other."

It's set to make its debut on Tuesday night when the Mammoth take on the Edmonton Oilers.

Up to 8 fans will get the chance — no, the honor — of riding around the Delta Center ice on the back of what looks like the lovechild of Mr. Snuffleupagus and Snow Miser from "The Year Without a Santa Claus."

There is also a really cool background to the Zammoth.

It turns out that it was constructed using a Zamboni that had been sitting around the arena since it was used for hockey tournaments at the 2002 Winter Olympics, which were, of course, held in Salt Lake City.

That suddenly became the hottest ticket in town come playoff time, assuming that the Mammoth manage to make it to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Going into Thursday night, they were fourth in the Central Division and occupied the first wild card spot in the Western Conference.

They're at 86 points, three ahead of the Los Angeles Kings in the second card spot.