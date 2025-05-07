Utah Mammoth Are Officially Official And It's A Great Identity Even Though Everyone Wanted 'Yeti'

The NHL's 32nd franchise officially has a permanent name and while it's not quite as good as the one everyone — including the team — wanted, it's still pretty damn good.

Ladies and gentlemen, I'd like to introduce you to the Utah Mammoth.

Now, pretty much from the moment Utah acquired a team last year, everyone was hoping the team's name would be ‘Yeti,' but the trademark proved hard to acquire because of a certain cooler company.

But, the second-best option on the table for the team was always Mammoth — despite that name belonging to a lacrosse team one state over; not sure how that's a non-issue, while the coolers proved to be an insurmountable hurdle.

But, hey, they still got a name that's a big hairy monster and, on the Reigle Scale of Badassery, Mammoth comes in just behind Yeti.

The team allowed its fans to be involved throughout the name selection process. Fans in attendance at select games this spring were invited to vote on their preferred name. The final three options were Mammoth, Outlaws, and Utah Hockey Club.

In the end, I think they made the right choice, and it seems like the name and branding have been fairly well-received, at least as well as anything can be received on the internet.

Hats off to the NHL for what appears to be three-straight really solid new team identities with the Golden Knights, Kraken, and now Mammoth.

It will also be fun to see what kind of mascot the team goes with. I'm thinking something very Mr. Snuffleupagus-ian, and one of the NHL's premiere mascot experts seems to agree.

With the excitement of their permanent name now behind them, Utah — who finished their maiden season with a 38-31-13 record and have the fourth pick in the upcoming draft — will look to continue building a team that can compete in a very tough Central Division.