Utah Mammoth Fans Face Dizzying Challenge With Steep Delta Center Renovations

These steps will give you some serious vertigo

There's a lot of newness around the Utah Mammoth this season. A new name, a new logo, and some kind-of-new jerseys as the team gears up for its sophomore campaign in the National Hockey League.

There have also been some upgrades to the home barn, the Delta Center, and I have to admit, one of these has me feeling a little queasy and like my knees are made out of Jell-O powdered gelatin dessert.

Mammoth beatwriter Brogan Houston shared a video of the upgrades to the Delta Center, and it now has what has to be one of the steepest sections of stands in any NHL barn.

First of all, the sightlines there must be immaculate. I was at a preseason game earlier this week at the Kia Center in Orlando, and where I was seated, there was a balcony that cut off a corner and the closest net.

So, sightlines like that in a barn originally built for hoops? Nice.

Now, that incline looks like you need to be an experienced mountaineer to traverse? Less cool.

Looking at that just gives me vertigo. I mean, that video made my palms sweat.

Of course, as an able-bodied and incredibly handsome fella, I could get up and down that without an issue, but that would be if I wasn't carrying a beer and a soft pretzel or an order of nachos.

In that case, it seems like a challenge on a Japanese game show.

The Mammoth wrap up the preseason on Saturday at home against the Sharks, but won't be back at Delta until the home-opener against the Calgary Flames on October 15.

So, godspeed to any Mammoth fans who try to take those steps while juggling a couple orders of chicken fingers and Pepsi Zero in a souvenir cup.