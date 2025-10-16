Utah Mammoth Debut New Mascot, Tusky, And He's A Bit Less Mr. Snuffleupagus-y Than Expected

The Utah Mammoth played their first regular-season home game on Wednesday night, and since it was their first under the Mammoth identity, it meant it was time to launch their mascot.

Now, that doesn't sound like a huge deal, but for whatever reason, mascots can be polarizing, especially at first.

I mean, before becoming an icon in the world of mascottery, Gritty horrified the nation for about 16 to 24 hours. At least until he fell on his ass, shot a t-shirt cannon at a Rangers fan, and seemingly threatened the Penguins mascot.

The next NHL mascot, Buoy, got mixed reviews but is gaining popularity, especially coming off a big offseason during which he got chased by a bear.

So, the Mammoth had some tough acts to follow, so let's see how they did.

Ladies and gentlemen… Tusky!

Not gonna lie, that's a solid design.

I think we all knew the Mammoth mascot would have some kind of vaguely Mr. Snuffleupagus-like characteristics. It seems like they did a pretty decent job of not falling too far into the clutches of Sesame Street here.

But that name… what names did they throw out?

If Carvel made an ice cream cake shaped like a mammoth, it would 1000% be called "Tusky." I bet they could even figure out a way to turn the Fudgy the Whale mold into a mammoth.

They're frugal ice cream mad scientists over at Carvel.

But how was Tusky received? From what I saw, it was pretty positive, but there was one fellow NHL mascot who didn't quite like the idea of another blue ice age mammal joining the league's ranks.

Funny enough, Utah and Nashville already met this season — which the Mammoth won in overtime — in a matchup featuring teams with mascots depicting two characters from the Ice Age films, a mammoth and a sabre-tooth tiger.

As for Tusky's debut, the Mammoth are undefeated with that big blue prehistoric pachyderm on hand, and defeated the Calgary Flames 3-1.