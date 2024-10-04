The Utah Hockey Club Has Its First Captain And HIs Name Is Clayton Keller

There's a buzz around the Utah Hockey Club (and not just because of the ridiculously cheap concession stand prices) as they get set for their inaugural campaign, and now it's been announced that they've got a captain.

On Friday, it was announced that forward Clayton Keller will serve as the franchise's first-ever captain, and he'll be wearing the C when the team hits the ice for their first regular season game on October 8 at home against the Chicago Blackhawks.

"I’m extremely honored to be named captain of Utah Hockey Club," Keller said in a press release. "I’m grateful for this opportunity and want to thank the entire organization for believing in me. I understand it’s a privilege to be a captain in the NHL, and a huge honor to know that management, coaches, and my teammates have the belief in me to lead this team.

"It's a huge responsibility and one I have prepared my whole life for. We have a room full of great leaders and together, we will work hard to achieve our goal of becoming a playoff team."

That's a spectacular choice, and Keller more than deserves it. In a way, I think he was kind of the only choice.

Remember, the Utah Hockey Club — while considered to be a brand-new franchise by the NHL — is really the zombified remains of the Arizona Coyotes. There were always struggles for that team, but the last few seasons were especially tough given their inability to find a new permanent arena.

During that time, Keller was developing into a really solid goalscorer. He absolutely could have asked for a trade, and I don't think anyone would've faulted him for it.

He didn't do that though, and I think it's only right that he gets rewarded for sticking with that team as they start a new chapter (I know, technically it's Utah's first chapter, but you know what I mean).

At 26, Keller is the sixth-youngest captain in NHL history. He'll also be the youngest captain to lead a team in its debut season since 25-year-old Ron Chipperfield captained the 1979-80 Edmonton Oilers (how's that for some useless trivia?).