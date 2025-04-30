Utah Hockey Club Appears To Have Leaked Their Permanent Name On YouTube

After playing one season as the Utah Hockey Club, the NHL's newest franchise has plans to debut its permanent name ahead of the 2025-26 season, but it looks like the team may have inadvertently jumped the gun and leaked the new moniker early.

Earlier this year, the team allowed fans at certain games to vote on the team's name with three options: Mammoth, Outlaws, or stay the course with Utah Hockey Club.

None of them are bad options, and it sounds like they may have settled on Mammoth, because on Tuesday evening, some screenshots of the team's YouTube channel started making the rounds.

That's because people noticed that the team's handle read "@utahmammoth."

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, the team's YouTube channel has since been taken down, and there hasn't been any comment from the team or its ownership about the apparent leak.

There could be other explanations, I suppose, but this seems like a smoking gun to me. It sure seems like the Utah Mammoth will be the team's name.

And if that's the case, I think that's a solid name. Mammoths are badass, but there is one thing that makes no sense to me. Remember, from the jump, the most popular name for the team was Utah Yeti, but, because there's a cooler company with that name, the trademark wasn't approved.

Alright. Fair enough.

But then, can someone explain to me how, when there's a lacrosse team called the Colorado Mammoth one state over, this name is okay?

I'm not a trademark attorney, but I think more people are likely to mix up a pro hockey team and a pro lacrosse team as opposed to goofing up a pro hockey team and a cooler.

Still, if this is it, it's a great name, and I eagerly await their Mr. Snuffleupagus-looking mascot.