Utah HC Players Jack McBain And Dylan Guenther Cop To Impulse Buying A Hot Tub At Costco

The Utah Hockey Club is gearing up for its inaugural season, which means a lot of players are settling into their new home city. That means that a lot of Costco runs are in order, and Utah center Jack McBain and winger Dylan Guenther had an unexpectedly costly trip recently.

According to an article from The Salt Lake Tribune, the two forwards are roommates, and it even mentions that they had been making plenty of runs to the world's largest Costco, which happens to be in Salt Lake City.

In that piece, McBain said that the two sometimes wind up there just wondering around the stacks of bulk goods.

"It’s good to have somebody you’re kind of going through the same thing with. Good to get away from the rink at times, too," he said. "We try to keep busy. We usually end up at a Costco or Walmart just walking around."

However, anyone who belongs to Costco knows just walking around that place can be dangerous.

My girlfriend and I recently decided to take the next step in our relationship and joined Costco just this weekend (when we were picking up our cards I saw a guy with only two things in his cart: a giant pack of Nathan's hot dogs and an even bigger box of Depends. What a combo). We quickly realized that your spending can quickly get out of control if you're not careful.

But all we did was buy more trail mix than we probably needed. We didn't go in for sparkling water (although we did get a giant case of that) and left with a hot tub like McBain and Guenther did.

Alright, my new biggest dream is to have enough money to impulse buy a hot tub. Right now I'm just impulse-buying packs of gum and one time I picked up some batteries I didn't need at that moment.

But hey, that's probably not a bad purchase to unwind after some tough games, which Utah is going to have considering they play in the brutally tough Central Division.