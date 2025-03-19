USMNT Coach Says US Can Win World Cup With President Trump's Help

Somehow, we're just over a year away from the 2026 World Cup, which will primarily be played in the United States.

And while most fans don't have the highest expectations for the US Men's National Team, the team's manager, Mauricio Pochettino is setting his sights higher. Like, winning the World Cup high. With President Donald Trump's help, apparently.

"I think we can dominate soccer, football, maybe in 10 or 15 years’ time, or maybe less: five, six, seven years. The potential is massive," Pochettino told the assembled English media. "In five or 10 years, for sure we can be No. 1 in the world."

"For us, the pressure is going to be there because we are a host," he said. "In sport, in everything that Americans are involved in, they want to win. The players know it’s going to be massive pressure and now our president (Trump) likes to put pressure on, but it’s welcome. That means we are going to feel the adrenaline we need to feel. We are ready to deliver."

And he was even more pointed about Trump's involvement in an interview posted by Sky Sports.

Mauricio Pochettino Sets High Hopes For US World Cup Performance

Pochettino was asked about Trump's meeting with FIFA president Gianni Infantino, where Trump asked Infantino if the US can win the World Cup. And Poch said while he appreciated Infantino's answer, yes, he's not sure the FIFA head could name three or four US players.

Sky then asked him what he'd say if Trump posed the same question to him directly, and he said yes. With a caveat.

"Yes, we can win the World Cup, with the help of President Trump and the fans," Pochettino said.

Well that would certainly be exciting!

Pochettino didn't necessarily elaborate on what specifically Trump could do between now and summer 2026 to help the US win the World Cup. But if the president is able to say, commandeer the best players from France, Spain, Germany, Brazil, England or Argentina, that'd be a great start.

The USMNT simply doesn't have the top-level quality or depth of talent that more established soccer nations have. As just one example, Transfermrkt estimates that the US roster has the 21st highest collective value of any national team. Christian Pulisic, the most valuable US player, has a $50 million valuation, no one else is higher than $35 million. England has 10 players worth $50 million or more. And several others worth $45 million.

It's not just about talent though, and the US might be able to make up some of the gap with effort, cohesion, and tactics. Maybe Trump has some ideas of how to do that. Pochettino should talk to him.