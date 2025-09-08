Florida Brutally Trolled After Pathetic Loss: WATCH

Florida continued to take losses long after the clock hit zero against USF.

The Bulls marched into Gainesville, and shocked the college football world by upsetting the Gators 18-16 with a game-winning field goal.

Billy Napier's seat, once again, is scorching hot, and USF is racing toward what could be an epic season.

USF hilariously trolls Florida.

Well, the winning didn't end Saturday night for the Bulls. USF hopped on X Sunday night to rub salt in Florida's bloody wounds.

The Bulls released a highlight video featuring praise from Nick Saban…..and Tom Petty's legendary song "I Won't Back Down."

The song is legendary among Florida fans and is played between the third and fourth quarter at games.

You can watch the hilarious troll job below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This is what makes college football so much fun. USF didn't just beat Florida on the field and likely ruin their season in the process.

The Bulls then decided to dance on the team's grave with a punchy viral tweet. You love to see it.

If you don't want to get mocked in front of the country by a non-power four team, then don't lose at home as an 18.5-point favorite. Pretty simple. Florida got embarrassed on the field and then rocked off of it on X. Welcome to the greatest sport on Earth. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.