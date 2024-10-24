USF Announces Tragic And Sudden Passing Of Men's Basketball Coach Amir Abdur-Rahim, 43

USF head men's basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim sadly passed away on Thursday after suffering complications during a medical procedure. Abdur-Rahim was 43.

The university announced Abdur-Rahim's passing, which happened at a Tampa-area hospital.

Commended for sparking an incredible turnaround for USF's men's basketball program, leading the Bulls to a 25-8 record, Abdur-Rahim represented one of the brightest minds and faces of college basketball.

South Florida's athletic director, Michael Kelly, expressed sorrow over the young coach's passing.

"All of us with South Florida Athletics are grieving with the loved ones of Coach Abdur-Rahim," the A.D. shared.

The news shocked those around the program and beyond, including those in the basketball community.

USF experienced an almost miraculous run in his first season for the Bulls, though his track record as a leader suggested he'd eventually find his way with great results.

At Kennesaw State, Abdur-Rahim earned just one win in his first year as coach and ended his final season with the Owls reaching the first-round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulls then went 25-8 and 16-2 in the conference, winning the program's first American Athletic Conference title.

"He was authentic, driven, and infectious personality captivated all of Bulls Nation," Kelly added. "Coach Abdur-Rahim leaves a lasting impact on our student-athletes, the university, and the community. We are supporting those closest to him, including his family, team, and athletics staff, to ensure they have the resources they need to deal with this tremendous loss."

Abdur-Rahim's Bulls reached extraordinary heights for the once-dejected program last season, achieving a spot on the AP Top 25 and staying there for two weeks. Abdur-Rahim was named the AAC's Coach of the Year for his efforts.

Before arriving at USF, Abdur-Rahim coached for four years at Kennesaw. He also worked with coaching staffs at Georgia, Texas A&M, Charleston, Georgia Tech and Murray State.

Abdur-Rahim's vision for USF epitomized reaching for the stars.

"When that day comes — and it’s gonna come — I asked MK… ‘Are you afraid of heights?’ Because you’re going to have to get up on that ladder one day to cut down those nets. Go Bulls," the late coach said in his introductory press conference.

Rest in Peace.

