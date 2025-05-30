USC Trolls Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning With New Social Media Video

One of the funniest and most emblematic recruiting stories in the past few months just played out this week.

A few weeks ago, the Oregon Ducks landed a highly regarded EDGE recruit, Richard Wesley, out of Sierra Canyon in California. At the time, Wesley filmed a brief announcement video with Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, where both jumped into a pool.

It wasn't the best look.

Then, just two and a half weeks later, Wesley backed off his pledge to Oregon.

READ: Oregon Recruit Decommits 17 Days After Filming Pool Video With Dan Lanning

Welcome to the modern world of NIL-driven recruiting.

Well, the USC Trojans social media team clearly heard about it, because on Friday, when another big recruit announced he'd committed to play in LA, they took the opportunity to troll Lanning. In just about the best possible way.

USC Pokes Fun At Oregon, Dan Lanning, With New Video

Five-star tight end Mark Bowman committed to SC and head coach Lincoln Riley on Friday, further cementing the Trojans #1 recruiting class for the 2026 season.

And while the school can't officially acknowledge it, their account on X posted five "V for victory" emojis, and a classic clip from "Anchorman." The one where Ron Burgundy does a cannonball and jumps into a pool.

Wonder what they could be referencing! Though of course, Oregon fans would be quick to point out that there's at least a 50/50 chance Bowman decommits from USC at some point before the recruiting process ends. And they'd be right.

This is the issue with modern recruiting; it's never over until a player has actually signed with a team. And sometimes, it's not even over then. Celebrating big name recruits is all well and good, but even if they do enroll, a sizable percentage, if not a majority, will wind up entering the transfer portal.

More playing time, better NIL deals, better competitive situation…it's bad enough during their college careers, and much worse before hand. For now, USC got the upper hand on the Ducks. But of course, there's plenty of time before signing day for that to change. Given how recruiting works, it probably will.