USC Would Have Fans Revolting If They Didn’t Sign Longterm Contract With Notre Dame. So, Sign It

If USC wanted to upset its fan base even further, they'd cowardly walk away from their series with Notre Dame, which is scheduled to end after the 2025 college football season.

As previously reported, the contract between Notre Dame and USC ends after this matchup in 2025, which has caused Trojan fans to wonder what the athletic department in Los Angeles is doing about the future scheduling.

Having already played 95 times, this storied rivalry is one of the best non-conference games in college football, given how much this game means to both fan bases. Right now, there is talk of renewing the contract between both sides, but Notre Dame is pushing a bit harder to get a new contract worked out before the final game of the current one.

The problem that both sides face right now is that the Trojans have offered to sign a one-year extension for the 2026 season, as Pat Forde reported. But, this does nothing for athletic departments looking to schedule games five to ten years out.

Right now, USC is thinking about what the College Football Playoff would look like moving forward, and having another potential loss on their schedule, while also competing in the Big Ten. Obviously, this is a move that would cause fans to lose their minds if the rivalry is not renewed, but it looks as though the Trojans are continuing to allow the carrot to dangle in front of their faces.

One Year Extension Is Not Going To Do Notre Dame Or USC Any Favors

Obviously, Notre Dame would rather build out their schedule for the future, and not sit around waiting to decide what happens two years from now.

Clearly, this is not sitting well with USC fans, who are already skeptical about the job Lincoln Riley is doing with the Trojans, who have not sniffed the college football playoff since his arrival. This latest stunt by the Trojans athletic department will not be taken well, if there is not a contract finalized before the 2025 season starts.

What's also interesting about the situation is that most college football teams have their future schedules taken care of by now, especially in 2026. But, Notre Dame is not sitting around waiting to line up opponents for the future, seeing as they just signed a twelve-year agreement with Clemson to play every season, which will only see five of the twelve games count towards their ACC allotment.

The future of USC football is the most intriguing aspect of all this, given that they are now part of the Big Ten. But, having Notre Dame on their annual schedule does not hurt the Trojans. If anything, it gives them an opportunity to snag a premier win over a non-conference opponent. Sure, if they want to take the easy route, they'll schedule some patsy that will secure them an extra win on the schedule.

But that's not what USC fans and boosters want to hear right now. You don't just throw away the opportunity to play Notre Dame in the annual game that is a marquee matchup in college football. If they decide not to sign a new agreement with the Fighting Irish, there will be plenty of fans calling the athletic department cowards, and rightfully so.

The USC Trojans need to stop acting like they're not going to play Notre Dame for the next thirty years and sign the contract. If they don't, then the college football world will perceive this as them running from a challenge and throwing away one of the greatest rivalries in the sport.

The football is on your side of the field, Trojans. Now do something about it.