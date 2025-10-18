Potential Last Ever USC-Notre Dame Filled With Fireworks Early

Saturday's game between the USC Trojans and Notre Dame Fighting Irish has gigantic implications for the 2025 season and beyond. Notre Dame has a chance to salvage their season, after two disappointing losses to the Miami Hurricanes and Texas A&M Aggies.

USC has a chance to make a big statement in a road game against a top-tier opponent. A win would cement the Trojans as legitimate College Football Playoff contenders, despite having the wrong conference crest on the front of their jersey. A win would also given head coach Lincoln Riley the signature win he desperately needs in year four in LA.

Through the first half it's been a back and forth battle, with fireworks flying for both teams. And with no agreement in place for the future of the historic rivalry game, it shows why this game needs to continue.

Notre Dame Running Away From SC In First Half

The Trojans took the opening kickoff and promptly drove down the field for a touchdown, with an exclamation point by tight end Lake McRee. On 2nd and goal, SC quarterback Jayden Maiava dropped back and put a perfectly thrown fade in to McRee in the back corner of the end zone.

But the Irish immediately responded.

USC's achilles heel thus far has been their rush defense, and Notre Dame immediately took advantage. Jeremiyah Love took a 2nd down handoff and went for a very easy-looking 65 yards.

Love finished the drive off with a 12-yard touchdown to tie the game. After an SC field goal and some quick punts from both teams, the Irish running game was back at it. Love again went for 32 yards. Jadarian Price ran for eight. Love rushed again for seven. Then Price delivered with a 16-yard touchdown to give the Irish the lead.

After stopping the Trojans on 4th down, it seemed like Notre Dame would get some separation. Once again easily moving the ball down the field, the Irish had first and goal at the three. But CJ Carr made a terrible decision on third down, throwing a terrible interception after trying to extend the play.

SC had a chance to take the lead, with a first and goal themselves, but settled for a field goal to make it 14-13. Notre Dame though, has to feel like they've let the Trojans hang around. The Irish rushed for 12.1 yards per attempt late in the second quarter, with 181 yards on the ground. A one-point lead at halftime is the bare minimum.

This rivalry, one of the best in the sport, always delivers. And in a thrilling, exciting first half, it showed why it should continue indefinitely.