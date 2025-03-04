USC Will Be 'Most Aggressive' Team With NIL Deals

The USC Trojans football program is in the midst of a revamp, in year four of the Lincoln Riley era.

Two consecutive years of disappointing results have led to a shift in how the athletic department thinks and operates, in an attempt to align itself more closely to other top teams. Part of that was hiring a general manager, and AD Jenn Cohen and Riley picked Chad Bowden from Notre Dame to help lead and organize their recruiting and NIL efforts.

And Bowden is intent on making sure SC doesn't fall behind its competitors like they previously did. On Monday, he sat for an hour-long conversation with the media, detailing his plans for the future of the program. Including the revelation that SC will likely take advantage of new rules allowing for more scholarship players.

"We’re going to take the most high school kids this place has ever taken this year," Bowden said. "I truly believe a culture could be built through recruiting and could be done especially when they’re in high school. We’re going to recruit the most guys we ever have. I’ve never been a part of what we’re about to do — when it comes to how many guys we’re going to take."

USC Set To Be ‘Most Aggressive’ NIL Team

One of the reasons for USC's decline, particularly in recruiting, has been their slow, inadequate NIL efforts. For the first few years of the new era in college football, SC lagged behind other blue-blood programs. Ohio State, for example, just won a National Championship with a roster costing north of $20 million. SC's never been close to that level.

According to Bowden though, that's about to change.

"We’re as aggressive as anyone. We might even be the most aggressive," he said. "Our aspirations for what we’re going to do in NIL are as high as anyone in the country, and I hope people know it."

Part of the reasoning for that shift is hoping to keep committed players committed. The NIL era makes holding on to top recruits harder than it's ever been, as rivals can swoop in with massive last-minute offers.

"We’ll be very aggressive in recruiting guys that are committed," Bowden said about holding on to their targets. "We’re going to be on those kids more so than the guys we’re trying to get committed because they’re already part of our family, and we see it that way. They need to be taken care of more than the kid we’re just recruiting and is deciding between multiple schools.

"I always view it as soon as a kid commits, that’s when it really starts."

SC currently has the #1 recruiting class in the country, per Rivals 24/7, and #2 per On3. They haven't come close to that level in years, and while there's a long way to go, it's clear Bowden, Cohen and Riley are intent on ensuring the Trojans lead from the front moving forward, instead of watching Oregon, Ohio State and the SEC pass them by. Refreshing to hear for USC fans.