USC Let A Penn State Fan Pay To Run Out Of The Coliseum Tunnel

Well, it hasn't been the best start to the 2024 season on the field for the USC Trojans, culminating in a second consecutive loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions, 33-30. And these days, the Trojans are taking L's even in the stadium tunnel too.

USC offers a special, premium package called the "Ultimate Trojan Experience," where fans can be taken onto the field before game time, as well as run out of the Coliseum tunnel after the team has made their way out. For big games, like last Saturday's matchup against Penn State, the cost runs about $1,800. And prior to this past weekend, there was no specific requirement that people willing to pay had to be USC fans.

So Jordan Mott, a Penn State alum, took the opportunity to have a once-in-a-lifetime experience and get some trolling done in the process. Mott posted video of him running out behind the USC football team decked out in Penn State gear, saying he was surprised Trojans gameday officials allowed him to participate.

USC Makes Unsurprising Changes Ahead Of Next Home Game

Mott's story was rapidly picked up across college football discussion boards and X posts, and sure enough, USC quietly updated its website to specify that participants must wear USC clothing to be allowed into the tunnel.

"All participants must be in USC apparel to partake in Game Day Experiences. USC Athletics reserves the right to remove individuals who are not complaint," the site now reads.

Mott and his fellow Penn State fans got to enjoy a typical Big Ten football game, meaning one filled with remarkably poor officiating.

READ: Penn State Uses Beneficial Officiating To Outlast USC In Overtime

The Nittany Lions' game plan to utilize their best pass-catching option, Tyler Warren, as much as possible, apparently came as a complete surprise to the USC coaching staff. More than 200 receiving yards later, Penn State came out with a hard-fought win. The result doesn't yet put Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley on the hot seat, but it might have put whoever let a Penn State fan run out of the tunnel with the USC football team in a world of trouble.