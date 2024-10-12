Penn State Uses Beneficial Officiating To Outlast USC In Overtime

Saturday's game between the unranked USC Trojans and the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions went to overtime, with Penn State knocking in a game-winning field goal to hold on 33-30.

USC dominated the first half, putting up 20 points behind an unexpectedly dominant running game. Penn State was widely expected to dominate the line of scrimmage, with one of the best defensive lines in the country and a typically solid offensive line. But a combination of exceptional play-calling by USC head coach Lincoln Riley and execution from the Trojans' running back duo of Woody Marks and Quentin Joyner took control in the second quarter.

An interception by Drew Allar gave USC more breathing room.

But Penn State roared back behind a remarkable day from tight end Tyler Warren. Warren had 17 catches for 224 yards and a touchdown, and creative play-calling from Penn State frequently had him running uncovered for huge gains. USC had an opportunity to win the game in regulation, but quarterback Miller Moss threw a backbreaking interception, over-shooting Duce Robinson, sending the game to overtime.

The game ended on a Nittany Lions field goal, after Penn State interfered with USC wide receivers on two of three plays on the Trojans' one possession.

Neither was called by the Big Ten officiating crew, and Penn State was careful to hold on to the ball in overtime to win. It's the latest in a long line of calls by the Big Ten referees or replay rooms to prop up legacy programs in the conference.

USC Season Effectively Over, As Penn State Surges

Regardless of the traditionally absurd Big Ten officiating, Penn State winning on the road in a hostile environment puts the Nittany Lions squarely in position to make the conference championship game. They host Ohio State and avoid any other long road trips.

The win also moved Big Ten teams to 2-9 with traveling more than two time zones, a credit to head coach James Franklin getting the offense prepared to deal with an improved USC defense. And to the defensive line for dominating the third quarter.

For USC, it effectively ends what started as an encouraging season. The Trojans opened with a massive win over the LSU Tigers in Las Vegas, but lost a close game on the road to Michigan when poor execution in the fourth quarter and yet again, Big Ten officiating, set them on the back foot. They recovered to beat Wisconsin, but lost in a sluggish, turnover-filled performance against Minnesota. As yet another miraculously bad Big Ten officiating call handed the Golden Gophers a critical conversion.

READ: Lincoln Riley Says Big 10 Admitted They Had No Evidence To Overturn Goalline Call

USC needed to beat Penn State to salvage some hope of a major bowl game, but once again came up short late in the game. Good teams are able to overcome poor officiating, and USC can make the case that they should be 6-0 regardless. But they're not, and that falls on Lincoln Riley and the Trojans' propensity for critical mistakes.

Penn State has a bye before traveling to Wisconsin, while USC heads out on another big road trip to Maryland next Saturday.