USC Has A Wildly Different Transfer Portal Approach In 2025

The USC Trojans have heavily relied on the transfer portal, even in the spring window, to fill out their roster in recent years. Last season, for example, USC added starters at several key positions, and a kicker.

This year though, things are different. Very different.

Head coach Lincoln Riley told local media this week that he doesn't intend to add a significant number of players during the spring portal window. And that's on purpose.

"The big thing for us is to just build a roster that doesn’t have to be too reliant on the spring portal," Riley said. "I certainly feel like there’s less needs on this football team than maybe in some of the years past when we’ve got to this point."

The 2025 spring portal is even more uncertain than in years past, thanks to the upcoming house settlement, and a host of players hoping to cash in with desperate teams. Though, as former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava found out, that hasn't always worked.

"It’s definitely evolved in terms of what’s in there," Riley said. "Obviously, the guys that are in there, there’s a reason, and you’ve got to do your best in a short amount of time to get to the bottom of that."

USC Signaling New Approach For Big Programs Moving Forward?

Riley also pointed out that it's not a "great sign" for your roster if you're desperately trying to find pieces this late in the process. As he feels the Trojans have a solid roster heading into the upcoming season, they can be more picky with any additions, even if some current SC players enter the portal.

"If you're trying to save something at the very end, then that's probably not a great sign," Riley said. "We're pretty secure with our players and where we're at. Not everybody knows obviously in this world kind of how things are all going to play out, so certainly you gotta be ready to adjust, but I think we've got a pretty committed group that plan on being USC Trojans, and then, we'll find the right couple of guys in the portal to add and help us get ready for the season."

Is this the start of a new approach for teams with spring transfers moving forward? It's hard to say how the house settlement will affect things, and every situation and roster is different. But as the Iamaleava situation showed, many schools seem to be done with the era of unlimited NIL spending to meet demands.

Riley and USC's confidence with the roster is a marked shift from the 2023 and 2024 seasons, when he repeatedly warned that the depth and quality wasn't where it needed to be. With a new general manager in LA, better alignment with the NIL collective, and some serious momentum on the recruiting trail, things might finally be looking up for USC. Maybe.