Social Media Explodes After USA Women's Hockey Team Delivers WWII Caliber Beatdown: REACTIONS

The USA women's hockey team is undefeated at the Olympics and advanced to the gold medal game after crushing Sweden.

The country is absolutely obsessed with the USA women's hockey team.

Team USA is the unquestioned top team in women's hockey and has been putting beatdown after beatdown on teams during the Olympics. It's been awesome to see.

Below is a list of their games prior to playing Sweden in the semifinals:

5-1 over the Czech Republic

5-0 win over Finland

5-0 win over Switzerland

5-0 win over Canada

6-0 win over Italy in the quarterfinals

Social media reacts to Team USA's unbelievable domination in the Olympics.

The domination didn't stop Monday against the Swedes. Our women torched Sweden 5-0, and social media is on fire.

Check out some reactions below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I can't tell you how much I love this team. They play insanely hard, move with speed no team can match and the flow on the ice is art.

To be honest, it almost feels a little bit unfair how good Team USA is compared to everyone else, but I'm certainly not complaining.

When America goes overseas, it's to annihilate everyone. The women's run in the Olympics is like watching our boys in WWII roll across Europe.

Complete and total domination.

Next up is the gold medal game against the winner of Canada/Switzerland – two teams America already crushed. I can't wait! Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.