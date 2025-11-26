USA Hockey Unveils Incredible Patriotic Olympic Uniforms Honoring Historic Team: WATCH

The USA hockey teams at the 2026 Winter Olympics will be rocking some sick uniforms.

The 2026 games will be held in Italy, and the United States enters the Winter Olympics hoping to wash away the stain of 2022.

The USA men's team didn't medal at all during the last Olympics. It was a brutal blow for USA hockey and a program with great pride and history.

Now, the good guys are adding in a special splash of history to juice the team up for Italy.

USA unveils awesome hockey uniforms for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The USA will wear special uniforms honoring the historic 1960 gold medal squad. USA Hockey announced the following details Wednesday:

"Inspired by the iconic jersey worn by Team USA at the 1960 Olympics, the jersey celebrates the rich heritage of hockey in the United States, while embracing the modern spirit of the upcoming games in Milan. Designed by Nike and available in white and royal blue, the jersey features bold diagonal ‘USA’ lettering across the chest and a gold-accented USA Hockey crest, a nod to Team USA’s success on the world stage. Inside the collar, the words ‘land of the free, home of the brave’ serve as a powerful reminder to every athlete that wearing this jersey represents something greater than themselves. The design pays homage to hockey history, honoring the jersey worn by the 1960 U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team that captured the first-ever Olympic gold medal for the United States."

Check out the awesome reveal video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

First off, having "LAND OF THE FREE HOME OF THE BRAVE" on the inside of the collar goes so absurdly hard. I'm ready to run through a brick wall right now.

It's also awesome to see USA Hockey honor the 1960 gold medal team. We all know about the Miracle on Ice, but the 1960 squad was the first team ever to bring home the gold for the men.

The United States beat Czechoslovakia 7-5 and Australia 12-1 in the group stage of the 1960 games. The historic squad then rocked Sweden 6-3, Germany 9-1, Canada 2-1, the Soviet Union 3-2 and Czechoslovakia again 9-4 to bring home the gold.

Now, the 2026 team will pay homage to the men who paved the path more than 60 years ago.

Lastly, I'm fairly certain writing about hockey at the Olympics here at OutKick without showing the speech scene from "Miracle" is a fireable offense.

What do you think of the jerseys? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.