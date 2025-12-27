USA Chants Erupt After 104-Year-Old WWII Vet Shreds National Anthem On Sax At Islanders Game

There aren't too many performances of "The Star-Spangled Banner" that make me go, "Whoa," but we've got one coming to us from Long Island.

On Saturday night, the New York Islanders welcomed the New York Rangers to UBS Arena for a big game between a pair of Metropolitan Division rivals who are separated in the logjammed standings by just two points.

But first, someone needed to perform the national anthem, and that job went to 104-year-old World War II veteran Dominick Critelli, who busted out a rendition on his alto saxophone.

Goodness gracious, what a guy.

And then the "USA" chants? If that didn't give you chills, you should call a doctor. There may be something seriously wrong with you.

First of all, having served in World War II is enough to make Mr. Critelli an absolute hero in my book. It should make him a hero in everyone's book. The man helped save the world back in the 1940s. "Greatest Generation" isn't just a fitting nickname; it was earned.

But what really blew my mind is that Mr. Critelli gave Kenny G. a run for his alto sax money. I mean, I'm not sure if you've ever taken the time to learn how to play any kind of horn or woodwind instrument, but I spent two years hauling a soprano sax onto the school bus in fourth and fifth grade.

Here's the biggest thing I remember about it: you need to put a lot of air through that thing to get it to sound good.

I think a lot of people, even a fraction of Mr. Critelli's age, would need an oxygen tank after that performance, but not him. He just finished that perfect final note and saluted the crowd while looking like he hardly broke a sweat.

I like it when centenarians give the secret to their longevity because it's usually something ridiculous like drinking scotch or eating fish and chips, but Mr. Critelli has got me thinking the alto sax might help with the ol' lung capacity.

What a performance from an American hero, and let's all tip our caps and tap our sticks to Mr. Critelli for his service.