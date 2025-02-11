USA Boy's Soccer Team Beats Virgin Islands By Unfathomable Score With One Player Scoring Double-Digit Goals

USA soccer on the women's side has been an absolute wagon for decades now, and the men's team is allegedly on the up-and-up. However, the U17 boys' national team may just be the greatest soccer team ever.

Obviously, that's a joke, but if we're talking about simply getting the ball into the back of the net against inferior opponents, well, the young USA squad is elite.

The U17 squad took on the U.S. Virgin Islands youth team on Monday in CONCACAF qualifying, and let's just say they didn't exactly struggle to earn the win.

The red, white, and blue jumped out to a 4-0 lead in under 10 minutes before adding on 10 more goals for safety before halftime. While some teams may lay off the gas when they're up two touchdowns and a pair of extra points, we don't do that in America, so the young men went ahead and tacked on eight more goals to earn a 22-0 win.

Yes, you read that correctly, the USA U17 soccer team scored as many goals in a single match as the Kansas City Chiefs scored points in the Super Bowl.

While eight different players scored goals in the insanely dominant win, Chase Adams had himself a career game scoring 10 goals in the match. Ten! Imagine being a 16-year-old kid scoring 10 goals in a single match at the peak of your soccer career at that point.

It goes without saying that the Virgin Islands aren't exactly a powerhouse in world football. The senior men's team is ranked 208th out of 210 teams recognized by FIFA.

The young American squad is set to take on St. Kitts, which lost to Cuba 3-1 on Monday night, in its next match coming up on Wednesday.