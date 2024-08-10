US Women's Soccer Team Wins Gold, Post-Megan Rapinoe

The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team secured the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a 1-0 win over the Brazilian National Team.

It was a redemption performance for the USWNT after a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympics and a disappointing medal-free exit in 2016. And it also secured a gold medal for the USWNT after the retirement of the controversial Megan Rapinoe.

With Rapinoe gone, the star of Saturday's match was Mallory Swanson, who provided the breakthrough goal in the 57th minute. Swanson collected a pass from Korbin Albert and took the ball all the way toward the goal, before slotting in a beautifully weighted shot around the Brazilian keeper into the back right corner of the net.

The USWNT had several goal-scoring opportunities in the later stages of the match, but couldn't secure an insurance goal. Brazilian star Adriana had a golden opportunity to level the match, but her header was saved by American keeper Alyssa Naeher.

After a whopping 10 minutes of stoppage time, the USWNT held on to end the match and secure the gold.

USWNT Gets Some Redemption After Disastrous 2023 World Cup

The 2023 World Cup was a disaster for the USWNT, losing 5-4 in penalties to Sweden in the Round of 16. Rapinoe, of course, missed a pivotal penalty attempt that wound up being the difference in the match.

With her gone, and a much more likeable roster, the USWNT got some measure of redemption Saturday. The Olympics don't carry quite the same weight as the World Cup, even in women's soccer, but it reinforced that the team is once again moving in the right direction under coach Emma Hayes.

If only we could say the same about the US Men's National Team.