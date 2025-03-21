US Soccer Wants To Stay Out Of Politics In Refreshing Shift

Mauricio Pochettino has yet to deliver much in the way of on-field results, with the US Men's National Team suffering a disastrous 1-0 defeat to Panama in the Nations League on Thursday night. But off the field, he's clearly separating himself from other coaches and sports personalities in the best possible way.

Pochettino was asked this week about the "political overtones" of playing Panama after President Donald Trump's comments about the Panama Canal. Instead of doing what Megan Rapinoe or other prominent personalities would have done, Pochettino gave the obvious, correct answer.

"I think it's a big mistake if we talk about politics because I think people [aren't] waiting for us to talk in this way," he said, according to ESPN. "That is why I think, always. [It] was my way. That doesn't mean that I am not strong and I have my values and my vision about the situation, but I think being respectful and being a very clear and a strong guy is ... to say nothing and to be focused only to help the player who performs and try to win."

"We need to play for us. We need to feel proud to defend our flag and our badge," he continued.

Mauricio Pochettino Gets It With Politics Answer

Panama's head coach, Thomas Christiansen said much the same thing.

"The political situation, it's not my business," Christiansen said, according to ESPN. "If you want to talk about football systems or tactics, I'm glad to talk about that. But politics, it's not my [thing]."

How is this so hard? Why can't Gregg Popovich or Steve Kerr give this answer when baited into supporting left-wing politics by left-wing sportswriters?

Fans tuning into sporting events or watching a press conference for an upcoming soccer match don't want a political lecture, especially from someone who may or may not have any idea what they're talking about.

This should be the model moving forward. Maybe the US Women's National Team can figure it out too.