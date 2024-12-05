Urban Meyer Issues Statement About Ohio State Head Coach Job, Ryan Day

Ohio State’s loss to Michigan on Saturday - its fourth straight loss to its bitter rival - officially has the fan base on tilt. Even though the Buckeyes will almost certainly participate in the 12-team College Football Playoff this year, coach Ryan Day’s struggles against the Wolverines have put him in a position that isn’t exactly comfortable.

Rumors have swirled on the Internet that former Ohio State coach and current Fox college football analyst Urban Meyer might be interested in coming back to lead the program. That’s not going to happen.

"It has come to my attention that there are reports speculating my return to the sidelines in Columbus," he wrote in a post on his Instagram account. "While I thoroughly enjoyed my seven seasons as head coach at THE Ohio State University, I have no interest in coaching again. I will always be a Buckeye and have full confidence in Ryan Day, his staff, and every player that puts on the Scarlet and Gray."

Meyer, of course, led the Buckeyes to the 2014 national title, which was the first year of the four-team CFP. He also led Florida to national titles in 2006 and 2008.

The fact that Meyer even had to release a statement on this situation shows just how complicated things are within the Buckeyes fan base and administration. On one hand, he can’t beat his rival. Four straight losses - especially the 13-10 home loss on Saturday to a Michigan team that can barely complete a forward pass - is simply unacceptable. There’s no doubt about that.

However, Day led the Buckeyes to the national title game in the COVID year of 2020 and lost the Peach Bowl national semifinal in 2022 to eventual national champion Georgia as a field goal attempt that would have given them a win sailed left in the 42-41 loss.

Day is 1-4 all-time against Michigan but is 65-6 against all other opponents. Michigan won’t be in the CFP and Ohio State’s roster is still loaded with talent, so a run to a national title this postseason isn’t out of the question.

If he doesn’t win it, or gets knocked out in the first round (especially if it happens at home), could Ohio State move on from Day? Maybe. Meyer won’t be taking over, though.