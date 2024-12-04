Ohio State Official Bluntly Addresses Ryan Day's Job Security After Humiliating Loss

Ohio State officials want people to believe Ryan Day's job is safe.

The Buckeyes are 10-2 and missed the Big Ten title game after a shocking and humiliating home loss to Michigan. It was the fourth straight loss to the Wolverines.

Long gone are the days of dominating the team from Ann Arbor, and fans aren't pleased. While the Buckeyes are certainly a lock for the College Football Playoff, that's done little to quiet the noise surrounding Day's job status.

Ohio State AD throws support behind Ryan Day

Well, fans (delusionally?) hoping that Day will be fired might be in for a massive disappointment because it sounds like that's not happening.

"Our full focus right now is on the College Football Playoff and making a strong run. We have a ton to play for. We have a great team made up of talented players and great young men. Coach Day does a great job leading our program. He's our coach," Buckeyes AD Ross Bjork told the media during a Sunday press conference when discussing Day's job status.

The reality of the situation is that it's hard to see Ohio State actually pulling the trigger on firing Day. Is his seat heating up?

There's no doubt about that. Four straight losses isn't acceptable, but Ohio State fans should be very careful what they wish for.

The grass is rarely greener on the other side. Ryan Day is 66-10 as the head coach at Ohio State, and he's been to the College Football Playoff three times with a fourth becoming official in a few days.

How many coaches in America have that kind of record? While fans might want a change fueled by justified frustration, the people running OSU aren't morons. They know fully well how hard it is to find a consistent coach who wins at a high level. Don't believe me? Look at fellow Big Ten member Wisconsin.

The Badgers fired Paul Chryst in hopes of elevating the program, and it's been two years of a hellish nightmare. Again, be careful what you wish for because you just might get it.

Now, could I be wrong? Sure, but it would be a wildly brazen and bold move for Ohio State to fire Ryan Day. Disagree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.