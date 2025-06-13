Urban Meyer Says Big Ten's Passed SEC, Small Schools Will Be 'Feeder' Programs For Top Teams

Urban Meyer has better perspective than almost anyone on the differences and divide between smaller, Group of Five schools and power programs. From head coaching positions at Bowling Green and Utah, to then Florida, the NFL and back to Ohio State University, Meyer's done it all.

So when he talks about the future of the college football landscape, it's worth listening.

Meyer earlier this week discussed his concerns over the distribution of talent on "The Triple Option" podcast with Mark Ingram and Rob Stone. Specifically, that developing talent at smaller schools won't pay the same dividends as it did when he was coaching.

"They become the feeder system for the big boys," he explained. "It’s still beautiful football. The MAC, I coached there for two years, it’s fantastic because everybody had the same players. So it was really a coaches league. Some leagues you have the best teams are so much better than the other teams. But what happens (now) … the reality is you’re going to develop a player and he’s going to leave."

It's hard to argue.

Urban Meyer Talks Big Ten, SEC Rivalry

The NIL era has created the "feeder" system, where small programs now serve as an effective minor league program for bigger teams.

If say, a Bowling Green type program recruits well, finds a promising high schooler, develops him as a freshman and/or sophomore, it's now become a near certainty that an Alabama, USC, or Michigan will come calling soon afterward. Unrestricted transfers have it easier for players to find better financial opportunities and more national television exposure.

And it's hard to argue against players taking those opportunities. After all, any student or employee would jump at the chance to improve their financial or career prospects if available.

Meyer wasn't done there.

In a second interview, part of the "Another Dooley Noted" Podcast, Meyer said he thinks the Big Ten Conference has passed the SEC in terms of top-flight quality.

"Well, you know what the SEC's done? It's raised the level," he explained. "But the Big Ten has passed the SEC at the upper part. If you would have told me that 10 years ago, I would have said it's not even close."

The Big Ten has won the last two National Championships, something Meyer didn't believe was possible when he started coaching in Columbus.

"When I first got to the Big Ten, even Shelley said, ‘What in the world? This is a slow man’s game up here,’ and I like to think that the Buckeyes really changed that. Then everyone else started investing in their schools," Meyer said. "And started recruiting the best player, not just the footprint. As a result, the Wolverine team two years ago was one of the best teams I’ve seen. The Buckeyes team this year is one of the best I’ve ever seen. You’re seeing Penn State, and some of these teams have great success."

There's no arguing that the Big Ten has closed the gap, but SEC fans will say it's going to take more than two years, and more teams will have to show they're legitimate contenders before they've fully become the best conference. Not to mention that the SEC's depth is unique, even among Power 5 conferences.

How will Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon and USC stack up this season against Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Ole Miss and South Carolina? The answer to that question will go a long way towards proving Meyer right. Or wrong.