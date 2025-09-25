Florida Has Enough Money For Billy Napier's Buyout, Even If Urban Meyer Says They Don't

You can relax, Florida fans. Yes, the Gators athletic department has enough money for Billy Napier's buyout this year, if they decide to move in a different direction. Even if former coach Urban Meyer says they don't.

On Wednesday, the national championship winning coach discussed the job Billy Napier has in front of him as the head coach at Florida, while also trying to point out that he might not be on the chopping block because of money.

It's OK, Gators, they have the money. Now, for some reason, Meyer decided to go down a path that would certainly cause the folks in Gainesville to freak out.

"Billy Napier is caught in a firestorm. How’s it end? Again, I don’t see them making the change right now with $21 million," Uran Meyer said on the Triple Option Podcast. "And that’s going on pretty well-documented conversation with people throughout the country that there’s, once again, where does it go? Where you getting that money from?

"Because the money’s already distributed. The money’s accounted for."

Billy Napier, Sam Pittman, Luke Fickell Hot Seat: The Clock Is Ticking As Boosters, Fans Grow Weary

No, that money is not already accounted for, though the former Florida coach would love for you to think that the Gators spent so much money on NIL for the recruiting class and transfer portal that the association is now wiped out.

Florida Had Buyout Money In 2024, And They Have It Now

Last year, when the Gators were on the cusp of firing Napier before his miraculous turnaround that kept the wolves at bay for another season, Florida boosters had already put the money together to send the current coach on his way.

And I promise you, that money has not vanished into the pockets of 18-22 year-old football players. While Urban Meyer pointed out that he thinks some schools will be hesitant to fire coaches because of the money wrapped-up in revenue-sharing and other departments, that's simply not the case.

Oh, and while Napier's buyout is currently around $20 million, the school only owes half of that within thirty days of his firing. So yes, Florida has $10 million to spend on making sure they get the situation corrected, if it calls for, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation.

Schools Have The Money, Even Though They'd Love Not To Spend

I won't lie and say that's not a lot of money for schools right now, even in the SEC. But, if you think an athletic department is going to sit around and watch the football program fall further down the ladder, I've got oceanfront property in Kentucky I would love to interest you in.

Next up, Florida will host Texas, before traveling to Texas A&M. Maybe the administration is forced to make a tough decision if they drop the next two games, or Billy Napier goes on this magical run that gets Florida to nine wins on the season.

Which one do you honestly think happens? I'd go with the first option before the second.

While I appreciate the insight from Urban Meyer on a weekly basis, can we please stop pretending schools like Florida don't have the financial backers needed to make a move.

Last season, before Napier saved his job, Gator boosters were passing around the offering plate and had his buyout handled.

This season, they were already prepared for this situation if needed.