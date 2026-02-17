Unreal Scenes: Real Madrid Match Erupts As Fans Pelt Vinicius Jr. With Bottles, Match Halts Over Alleged Slur

Lisbon turned into an absolute scene Tuesday night as a Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Benfica devolved into a 10-minute standoff over alleged slurs and objects thrown from the stands.

The game turned hostile in the 50th minute after Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior scored to give the Spanish giants a 1-0 lead. When the Brazilian broke out a dance celebration, the home crowd erupted.

Vinicius claimed Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni directed a racial slur at him during the aftermath of the goal.

Referee Francois Letexier triggered the official anti-racism protocol by crossing his arms in an X shape above his head to signal that play was being suspended.

Yes, the match was halted over alleged slurs.

The match remained paused for about 10 minutes while officials sorted out the next steps.

Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa was seen consoling Vinicius during the delay.

Arbeloa later stated the team had "total intolerance" for such behavior and told reporters, "we would have walked off" if Vinicius had decided not to continue.

Even Jose Mourinho got involved in the drama.

The Benfica manager questioned the player's "provocative" celebration style but admitted "there is something wrong" because these incidents seem to follow the Brazilian in every stadium.

Mourinho also noted that Prestianni denied the allegation.

"When it happens in so many stadiums, always with the same, there is something wrong," Mourinho said after the match. "I told Vini: you scored a wonder goal, why did you celebrate like that? Why can’t you celebrate a goal with just the happiness of being a great player?"

Things did not improve once play resumed.

Fans pelted Madrid players with bottles and other objects.

In the closing minutes, Vinicius was struck on the arm by a plastic water bottle thrown from the stands.

Kylian Mbappe backed his teammate after the game, saying he heard the slur "five times" and calling for a ban.

Real Madrid teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold said after the match, "Prestianni's racist insult to Vinicius Jr has ruined the night. It's a disgrace to the sport and also to society."

Vinicius later posted that the situation involved a "poorly executed protocol" because the alleged perpetrator was not sent off.

Madrid escaped with a 1-0 victory, though the night was headlined by chaos.

