Universal Studios Performer In Megatron Costume Dunks On Niners Fan

Whenever you're out in public repping your favorite team, you've always got to be on high alert for people who are going to want to talk a little smack.

It happens all the time, but usually, that smack talk doesn't come courtesy of an intergalactic robot, but that's what one young San Francisco 49ers fan got from Transformers villain Megatron during a visit to Universal Studios.

The kid thought he was going to be getting a nice Christmas card photo with an evil robot, but instead got an earful about the Niners' shortcomings over the last few years.

"Bang, bang, Niner gang?" Megatron said. "What are you gonna teach me how to do? Lose the Super Bowl three times in a row? I know it hurts. It hurts bad."

Ouch, I don't know which Universal Studios that is — although considering it's a Niners fan, I'm just going to assume it was in Hollywood — but someone needs to get that kid a frozen butterbeer from Hogsmeade so he can ice that burn.

I'm shocked and impressed that Megatron knows ball the way that he does.

I will say, if you're going to get dunked on like that, you want it to be at the hands of some evil villain. I don't think I would ever be able to recover from going to Universal Studios only to have a Minion or Popeye the Sailor Man clown me about how the Flyers haven't won a Stanley Cup in almost fifty years.

There aren't enough soft pretzels in the world to get me through that (Pro-Tip: if you're at Universal Orlando 1). Megatron is there too, so watch out, and 2). go get a Shrek pretzel — a Shrekzel — from Dreamworks Land. Might take a second to get your brain past the green cheese they give you, but trust me, it's great).