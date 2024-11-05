Undefeated Chiefs Already Look Better With DeAndre Hopkins, Bucs Fall Short Despite Baker Mayfield's Heroics

The Kansas City Chiefs' decision to bring in longtime elite wideout DeAndre Hopkins just paid off.

The Chiefs found themselves in a surprising slugfest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Still, Kansas City escaped with a 30-24 overtime win in primetime.

The Buccaneers suffered a disappointing loss, but the game ranked as one of quarterback Baker Mayfield's best performances.

Mayfield truly stepped up when his team needed him most.

Mayfield and the Bucs led a 10-play, 71-yard game-tying drive with under two minutes left to answer Patrick Mahomes' newly boosted offense, pushing the unbeaten Chiefs team to extra time.

Despite regaining momentum at the end, Tampa Bay ate the loss after Mahomes marched the Chiefs down the field in overtime, setting up a walk-off touchdown run by Kareem Hunt.

A fourth-quarter injury scare to Mahomes, who entered the game with an ankle sprain, siphoned some late-game momentum from KC. Mahomes required help to walk off the field, which happened at the start of the fourth quarter, and entered the Chiefs' medical tent for evaluation. Carson Wentz briefly stepped in, but Mahomes muscled through the pain to return.

Tampa Bay slipped to 4-5, though most of the chatter on Monday night debated whether the Bucs were ‘contenders or pretenders' based on their solid outing.

The majority of NFL fans see the Bucs as ‘pretenders’ since expectations are usually low for teams who host Tom Brady and are tasked to rebuild their respective offenses in the aftermath.

At times, this Tampa Bay team has had its ‘contender’ moments — keeping up with powerful offenses like the Chiefs, Eagles, and Lions.

Monday's surprise performance by the Bucs also came without their top two wideouts, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, who are out with injuries.

Mayfield completed 23 of 31 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns. His worst contribution of the night came from calling the overtime coin toss, picking the wrong side and letting the Chiefs start overtime on offense. Mayfield never got another shot at tying or winning the game.

DeAndre Hopkins recorded eight catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

Hopkins, who was traded to the Chiefs on Oct. 24, delivered a gut punch of a performance to his doubters (after a rough stretch in Tennessee) and to NFL fans who loathed the thought of Kansas City's offense adding a 32-year-old Hopkins with some juice left.

There's no easy way to say it: the best team in the NFL got better, thanks to Hopkins.

What else could Tampa Bay have done?

Mahomes completed 34-of-44 for 291 yards and three touchdowns.

Also finding his groove, alongside Hopkins, was Chiefs' Kareem Hunt, who rushed 27 times for 106 yards and the game-winning score. A two-yard run by Hunt capped the Chiefs' 70-yard OT drive to bump them up to 8-0.

Taylor Swift was at the game, cheering on her man, Travis Kelce, who caught 14 passes for 100 yards.

Patrick Mahomes' mother and proud Donald Trump supporter, Randi Mahomes, was also in attendance. Randi's hoping to celebrate more than a Chiefs win on the eve of the election.

