North Carolina Blowout Win Sparks Hilarious Tweets After Controversial Bid

The internet is cooking after North Carolina steamrolled San Diego State in the NCAA Tournament.

The Tar Heels were by far the most controversial tournament selection after going just 1-12 in quad one games.

UNC's resume was pathetic, and they still got in. The optics were made way worse because the selection committee chairman is North Carolina AD Bubba Cunningham.

Internet reacts to UNC's blowout win over SDSU.

Well, the haters were proven wrong because the Tar Heels boat raced the Aztecs 95-68 in an 11-seed play-in game.

They definitely looked the part Tuesday night in Dayton, and it didn't take long at all for reactions to roll in on social media.

Let's be clear. The outrage was justified when UNC got a bid. The Tar Heels simply did not have the resume to be in the tournament.

At the same time, they came out and beat the brakes off SDSU. It was total and complete domination by Hubert Davis' squad.

If people are going to talk trash, then you better believe UNC fans and others are going to give it right back once the tide shifts.

Welcome to March and the NCAA Tournament. Anything can happen. Next up is Ole Miss for the Tar Heels. Hit me with your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.