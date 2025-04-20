Umpires Rob Yankees' Aaron Judge Of Homer, Leads To Aaron Boone Ejection

If anyone has a complaint about MLB umpires on Sunday afternoon, it's New York Yankees' star Aaron Judge. They appeared to rob him of a home run, struck him out on a close call on the very next pitch and then tossed Yankees' manager Aaron Boone for arguing the strike-three call (although he was probably more angry about the foul-ball call). Really, an incredible sequence.

Part of the problem is that the Yankees were facing the Tampa Bay Rays, who are currently hosting games in a stadium that is, uh, not quite MLB quality. At least not for regular-season games. Coincidentally, they are playing their games at George M. Steinbrenner Field, the Spring Training home of the Yankees.

In the top of the eighth, Judge hit a screaming line drive down the third-base line that appeared to cross well inside the left-field foul pole (which is much shorter at Steinbrenner Field than a normal MLB ballpark). But the umpires ruled the ball foul. They reviewed the call and upheld it after instant replay. Judge for yourself, but the ball looked fair.

On the next pitch, home-plate umpire Adam Beck rung Judge up on a pitch that was close, though it did look like it caught the corner. Still, Boone immediately fired out of the dugout to argue and Beck sent him to the locker room. While Boone might have been arguing the strike call, he was almost certainly madder about the foul ball call.

Ultimately, none of it mattered – at least not as far as the result of the game. The Yankees shut out the Rays, 4-0, to win three of the four games in the series. New York starter Max Fried had a no-hitter going until a bouncer to first base was ruled a base-hit by the official scorer.

Umpires have nothing to do with official scoring, but some Yankees fans were furious it was called a hit instead of an error. Especially since it was initially ruled an error, but changed a couple of innings later.

A strange day at the 'ol ballpark, indeed.