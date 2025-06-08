MLB Ump Gives Baffling Ejection Call During Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers Clash

Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner received a dubious ejection from home plate umpire Derek Thomas during Sunday’s game against the Detroit Tigers.

The knee-jerk reaction by Thomas set off social media, who dubbed it a "soft" call by the official. Hoerner appeared to be arguing balls and strikes after a low-and-inside pitch from Detroit's Jack Flaherty punched out Hoerner.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell joined Hoerner in outrage, prompting the skipper to also get the boot.

"I don't think it's really that often you can verbatim say to the press afterwards what got you thrown out. I said, 'You're having a really bad day,'" Nico disclosed, speaking to the media.

Was it a soft call?

Thomas was mocked for being inexperienced, coming at the expense of Hoerner, Counsell and the Cubs. The home plate official has been branded as the second coming of Angel Hernandez — often upsetting batters with his generous strike zones.

Still, Detroit shut out the Chicago Cubs before a sold-out Comerica Park crowd.

Pitching continues to be Detroit's most lethal weapon against teams.

Just two weeks after Tarik Skubal's "Maddux game" against the Cleveland Guardians (pitching a complete shutout under 100 pitches), Tigers ace Jack Flaherty was back in a groove on Sunday, fanning nine Cubs batters in six innings pitched.

