UMass Delivers One Of The Greatest Moments Of The CFB Season Despite 42-Point Loss

The UMass Minutemen aren't just among the worst college football teams in the country, they are the worst college football team in the country, but that doesn't mean they don't know how to have a little fun.

UMass occupies the basement in the college football power index rankings and has been outscored 376-105 en route to its 0-10 record on the season. The Minutemen's closest game was a one-point loss to Bryan University, an FCS program that is 3-7 on the year.

On the topic of FCS programs, UMass competed in the lower division and found relative success before moving up to the FBS Division I ranks beginning in 2012. Since making the leap, the Minutemen have gone a stunning 28-140, which that record surprisingly includes back-to-back four-win seasons in 2017 and 2018.

Simply put, the UMass football program is in complete shambles, and the Minutemen's 45-3 loss at home to Northern Illinois on Wednesday night was just the latest representation of how things stand.

When things are as bad as they are at UMass, you have to take your moral victories when you can, and those three points the Minutemen scored on Wednesday were something that they were mighty proud of, given that fireworks were shot off after they erased the donut on the scoreboard.

Oh, and yes, the field goal came late in the fourth quarter with Northern Illinois already up 45-0.

This has to be the most-peak UMass football video of all time, which puts it right up there with one of the best moments of the college football season.

The stadium operations team blasting the fireworks in front of a crowd of what looks to be about 49 people and a collection of shirtless students loving every second of it is as college football as it gets.

Hopefully, Minutemen fans see some more fireworks in the team's regular-season finale against a 3-7 Bowling Green team in a can't-miss affair.