Ultimate Raiders Tease: Shedeur Sanders Links Up With Geno Smith

Shedeur Sanders is winking at the Raiders ahead of the NFL Draft.

Sanders, a strong top-10 prospect, won’t ignore a potential team-up in Las Vegas if he slips to sixth overall.

On Sunday, Sanders had NFL fans buzzing after posting a photo on his Instagram Stories alongside the new Raiders QB, Geno Smith.

"Legendary," Sanders captioned the photo.

READ: Shedeur Sanders Has Turned Teams Around Before And Says He'll Do It Again

The spotlight turned to Las Vegas — a franchise in need of a solid plan for their franchise QB.

While Las Vegas seems financially committed to Geno Smith, it’s possible the team could be laying the groundwork for the future.

Weeks ahead of the 2025 Draft, the surrounding buzz has cooled, with some now suggesting he might fall out of the top five.

The Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants still desperately need a quarterback solution, so expecting Las Vegas to snag Sanders at sixth overall without trading up feels like a long shot.

This wasn’t Sanders’ first time flying close to the Mohegan Sun (R.I.P.).

The Buffs QB first teased fans in Black and Silver by sharing a photo of Allegiant Stadium and paying respect to the franchise.

One factor keeping the Colorado quarterback in the Raiders’ compass is Sanders’ strong connection with the new minority team owner, Tom Brady.

Sanders to Las Vegas simply cannot be ruled out leading up to the draft.

Last year’s draft featured a surprise top-10 pick: Washington QB Michael Penix, Jr., was picked by the Atlanta Falcons, who had already invested in Kirk Cousins the same offseason.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela