ULM's Whiteout Announcement Will Give You Class Project Flashback Cringe

In today's day and age of the social media arms race among collegiate athletic departments, every school is looking for the next cutting-edge trend or technology that will make themselves stand out in a sea of copycats online.

The University of Louisiana Monroe decided to take a, shall we say, minimalist approach to their latest social media post urging their students to participate in a whiteout.

Oh man, I'm getting PTSD flashbacks to group projects in high school!

What fresh hell did I just witness here?

It's so bad, I think I might actually be coming around to thinking it's good; the more I watch, the better it gets.

I feel like Patrick Bateman in the business card scene in American Psycho.

"Look at the tasteful, low-budget production quality of it all! The stock sound effects! Oh my God, it even has an end slate!"

I'm not sure if the lack of post-production was a conscious effort or not, but I'm not the only social media video snob to have noticed it either.

These comments are absolutely brutal, but there may be some truth in their jokes.

In the world of NIL funding, it might be prudent for smaller schools like UL Monroe to funnel as much of the budget towards roster building and retention as they can.

Who cares if your social media video pops off the screen if you don't have enough money to keep Ohio State and Georgia from plundering all the decent players off of your depth chart?

I'd honestly be more offended if I were a Warhawks fan and saw a Spielberg production from my social media team right after the SEC came to town and picked that roster clean like a bunch of circling buzzards.

Speaking of the SEC, UL Monroe gets a warm-up game against St. Francis PA before traveling to Tuscaloosa to take on the mighty Crimson Tide, so maybe it's good that they're getting all the embarrassing videos out of the way before the shellacking, while morale is still high in Northeast Louisiana.

That's life as a small school in 2025, and I don't like it anymore than you guys do.