ULM Assistant Coach Rushes After Player In Wild Moment, Teammate Needed To Intervene On Sidelines

Things took a weird turn during Louisiana-Monroe's trip to Marshall this afternoon, which ended in a 28-23 win for the Thundering Herd. But it wasn't the final score that has caught the attention of college football fans across the country, thanks to assistant coach Cameron Blankenship's tirade towards one of his players.

Turns out the former UAB offensive lineman was not happy with one of his players during a sequence in the game, which led Blankenship off the sidelines, and onto the field. The coach was seen losing his mind while on the field, and then rushing after his player as he high-tailed it to the sidelines.

This embarrassing moment for the coach was obviously caught on camera, and his actions during the incident seemed a bit excessive. It didn't help the situation that the assistant coach then continued to berate the player, while putting his hands on him, while they were on the sidelines.

You can see a teammate of the lineman come over and get in-between the assistant coach and player along the sideline. Also in the video, it looks as though head coach Bryant Vincent was trying to calm the situation while using hand signals to indicate to everyone to chill out, before Blankenship decided to go wild.

Obviously, the player wasn't supposed to be on the field during the play, which is why you saw him running off the field so fast, as his coach was trying to make clear by looking like a fool in the process.

This was not a good look, even though I imagine all sides have now calmed down, at least I hope so with the long flight home upcoming tonight.

Either way, you expect your coaches to handle themselves better along the sidelines, and not embarrass your employer in the process of handling a personnel issue.