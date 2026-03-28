UFL Player Gets Unfortunate Karma After Flinging Beer At Fan

The halftime walk for the Birmingham Stallions was chaotic to say the least.

One of the craziest player-fan interactions you’ll ever see took place at halftime of a United Football League ( UFL ) matchup.

The 2026 season got underway with the Louisville Kings hosting the Birmingham Stallions for their first game in the league. While it was a memorable night for the new franchise, the Kings would ultimately lose a low-scoring affair to the Stallions by a score of 15-13 .

But whatever memories were made on the field were overshadowed by an unexpected, and unfortunate, event that unfolded just after the second quarter.

As the Stallions players were heading to the locker room, Kings fans began to heckle and boo them. Many of the football players made gestures and answered with a few words of their own.

Things escalated quickly after former Clemson Tigers standout Justyn Ross reached over a glass divide and grabbed a red solo cup, spraying the beer over some of the crowd. Feeling inspired, one fan grabbed his Modelo and did the same thing to Ross.

What a waste of booze, and a bad look for the league.

Everybody likes this sort of thing, because it's drama-filled (and people do love some drama). But it's not something we should hope for more of.

To reiterate, Ross flung a beer on some fans, and a fan did the same thing to Ross. This is a league that’s trying to grow its popularity, not brand itself as a place where players or fans should be afraid of being attacked by each other.

It’s good for content, but not good for the UFL.