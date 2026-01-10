Columbus Aviators Head Coach Ted Ginn Jr. Says UFL Will 'Change The Dynamics' For Players

The Columbus Aviators are one of three new UFL clubs this season.

While the NFL season is winding down with the playoffs getting underway, things are just firing up for the UFL, which will welcome teams in three new cities this season, with the Louisville Kings, Orlando Storm, and Columbus Aviators joining the league.

The coach for the Aviators is a guy who knows a thing or two about Columbus, former NFLer and Ohio State great Ted Ginn Jr.

He joined OutKick's Hot Mic w/ Hutton and Withrow this week to talk about his approach to the team, which includes scooping up talent from schools in the region.

"That's what they created this for," Ginn said. "To put in a great hub. Columbus is a great hub of football, (and) the state of Ohio is a great hub of football, but the surrounding states… [are] a Mecca for football too."

Ginn talked about the excitement of players from Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State all on one team, but also noted that the league has a lot to offer players.

"Giving them the opportunity just to [go] further on in life, further on in sports," Ginn said, noting that the league could even help some players on the mental health front.

He also said that this league can serve as a chance for players to realize they can still make it in pro football.

"This, this league is big on changing the dynamics," the former Dolphin, 49er, Panther, Cardinal, Saint, and Bear said. "[Telling players], 'You do have a chance, and if you get with us, we will still be able to have a window for you.'"

The UFL season gets underway in late March and will play a ten-week schedule through the spring. Ginn and his Aviators are playing their home games at Historic Crew Stadium, best known as the home of the MLS's Columbus Crew.