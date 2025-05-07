UFC Star Alex Pereira Says He Might Be Done Fighting After Disagreement

Alex Pereira, one of the most dominant fighters in the UFC in recent years, may be considering retirement due to disagreements with the organization.

Alex Pereira has become a major draw for the UFC over the past few years, marketed as one of the sport's biggest stars.

Fans could be in for a big disappointment if "Poatan" (Stone Hands) decides to walk away from the sport.

The 37-year-old former two-division champion (middleweight and light heavyweight) expressed frustration on X on Wednesday, hinting at potentially stepping away from the sport following a breakdown in communication with the UFC.

"I always answered the UFC’s calls," he posted on X, "but if they want to play with me, we can do that. I’ve never spoken poorly of the UFC but with what I’ve just heard I’m disheartened. I’ve already had thoughts of not fighting anymore, and after what was just relayed to me this may be the start."

Pereira, who lost his light heavyweight title to Magomed Ankalaev via unanimous decision at UFC 313 in March 2025, has been vocal about wanting an immediate rematch. He has also expressed interest in a big-shot fight against heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Much of the fans’ frustration on social media has been directed at UFC CEO Dana White, with some speculating that White’s focus may have shifted away from securing Pereira’s next fight after his loss to Ankalaev.

Pereira’s marquee wins include victories over major stars such as Israel Adesanya, Jiri Prochazka, Jan Błachowicz, Sean Strickland, and Jamahal Hill.

Like former UFC star Francis Ngannou, who walked away prematurely over disagreements with the UFC, Alex Pereira may choose to leave the sport if tensions persist.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela