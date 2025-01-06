UFC President Dana White Elected To Meta Board Of Directors

There’s a major shift happening in how social media companies are thinking about their future.

We all know that Facebook - run by Mark Zuckerberg - was a cesspool of liberal thought and fierce censorship of conservative viewpoints. It was the place where non-woke thoughts, news, or opinions went to die, becoming an echo chamber for anyone who leaned left.

However, things are changing. Earlier Monday, Zuckerberg announced that he is adding three members to his board of directors of Meta - Charlie Songhurst, John Elkann and Dana White. As in, the Dana White that runs UFC and is a staunch Donald Trump supporter .

This is huge, because four years ago, a move like this would have been unthinkable. But it signals a change in how tech companies are thinking, and it could lead to more conservatives holding places of prominence in this field.

"Dana is the President and CEO of UFC, and he has built it into one of the most valuable, fastest growing, and most popular sports enterprises in the world. I’ve admired him as an entrepreneur and his ability to build a beloved brand," Zuckerberg said in a statement.

"I’ve never been interested in joining a board of directors until I got the offer to join Meta’s board. I am a huge believer that social media and AI are the future," White said.

Social media was abuzz after news broke, with the vast majority saying that Zuckerberg made one of the best decisions possible for his company.

While it's unclear just how much of an impact White will have at Meta, his presence should nonetheless only bring about good things for an organization that has lost a lot of its reputation in the eyes of the American public.