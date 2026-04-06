UFC Legend Jon Jones Nearly Boils Over in Albuquerque Road Rage Incident

Never get involved in a road rage scene because you never know who the other motorist may turn out to be.

UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon "Bones" Jones, arguably the greatest fighter to ever step inside the Octagon, was caught on video over the weekend in a heated road rage exchange that could have gone south(paw) quickly.

The situation involved a driver, identified as Bryan Beltran, who claimed Jones nearly clipped his vehicle multiple times.

Beltran, apparently unaware of who he was dealing with, responded by revving his engine and flipping Jones off. According to Beltran, Jones then "stopped in the middle of the road, backed up, and followed [him] into the same parking lot." In the footage, Beltran can be heard yelling, "You’re almost f***ing hitting me, bro!"

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Jones approached Beltran's car, staying composed, and chose to flip Beltran off (to his face) instead of swinging.

"You gotta calm down, bro. You gotta relax yourself, bro," Jones said, before giving Beltran the bird and walking back to his truck.

Given Jones’ history outside the cage, this could have ended in a far worse story. The UFC star’s past includes a 2015 hit-and-run incident and a 2020 DWI arrest, and another lapse in judgment here could have carried serious consequences.

This time around, Jones walked away.

The ex-UFC champ later addressed the incident on X, claiming Beltran was the aggressor.

"This kid proceeded to chase my car down for two blocks, revving his engine and trying to intimidate me," Jones posted.

"I am glad this happened to me and not one of the senior citizens in our community. I am proud of myself for standing up for myself and not allowing that kind of bullying or intimidation."

Beltran, for his part, seemed to recognize how quickly things could have escalated.

"I know he was a world champion, and no, I don’t think I could beat him in a fight lol," he posted on Instagram, before adding a more sobering point: "Being famous or trained doesn’t matter when it comes to someone pulling a trigger. Anything can happen." And he’s not wrong.

For Jon Jones, the line between sport and real-world trouble has always been a thin one. Beltran ought to thank his lucky stars for making it to Monday.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela