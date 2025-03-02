UFC Fighter Justin Gaethje Volunteers To Help Kash Patel Train FBI Agents

If Kash Patel is serious about partnering with the UFC to train FBI agents, Justin Gaethje wants to be the first in line.

The newly-appointed FBI director floated the idea of joining forces with the UFC — headed by Dana White, a good friend of President Donald Trump — during a teleconference with the FBI's 55 field offices last week. Patel's idea was reportedly to form a partnership that would create programs aimed at helping to improve the physical fitness of the Bureau's agents.

Gaethje is absolutely game for the job.

"I would love to be part of any part of that. I love representing this country. I can't wait to fly this flag, walk into the Octagon. It's been a while since I've been proud to be an American, and we're back there. I'm excited to represent this country," Gaethje told TMZ Sports.

"Anytime anybody at that position needs my help, I'm more than willing."

A professional competitor since 2011, Gaethje is a former UFC Interim Lightweight Champion and former UFC BMF Champion.

"I think there’s more skilled people (than myself), but I got no kids, no wife," the 36-year-old explained. "So if Patel needs somebody to out there and serve some justice, I would love to be part of that team."

Gaethje is currently preparing for his fight against Rafael Fiziev on March 8 in Las Vegas. After that, though, he'll be all freed up to take Patel's call.