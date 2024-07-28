UFC Chief Dana White Shuts Down Reporter's Question Over Palestinian Flag

Israel's ongoing conflict with Hamas remains a hot topic for the mainstream media, particularly from the perspective of Palestine's supporters.

One UFC reporter tried baiting UFC President Dana White into a question about removing a Palestinian flag from fighter Belal Muhammad's side of the Octagon, and White — an outspoken opponent of the modern woke agenda in sports — quickly shut down the political query.

The reporter asked Dana why the flag was taken down, and White was seemingly unaware of the flag's appearance, let alone its removal at the UFC event.

"Oh, Palestinian flag, and somebody said take it down? Who said take it down?" Dana asked the reporter. They responded with a hazed recollection of the scene, sharing that "it looked like it was someone from the UFC."

White caught on to the leading question: "Looked like people from the UFC? Were they wearing f**king UFC hats or name tags? … I have no idea. I get what you’re trying to do, but I have no idea. You guys love to do that s**t."

It's well-known that White strongly supports former President Donald Trump in his bid for a second term as they have been longtime friends. But White is a stronger supporter of keeping politically correct talking points out of the UFC, a sports organization thriving on catering to the common man, whose sole interests lie in drinking beer and watching dudes fight.

So far, it's worked for the $500 million executive. The media has criticized White for his non-woke stance on several issues.

White remains undefeated.

"Have a good night," White said to cap the reporter's time on the mic.

