UConn Huskies Will Turn Stadium Suites Into Ultimate Fantasy Football War Rooms Following Season-Opener

Why draft in your buddy's basement when you can do it in a luxury stadium suite?

If you're a fan of fantasy football and the UConn Huskies, the school has found a unique way for folks to enjoy putting together their roster for the upcoming season of highly competitive action.

The ongoing growth of the fantasy world usually ends with some type of crazy punishment for the person who finishes in last place, which only makes the spectacle even more entertaining. But, for UConn fans, they now have a way to start their season by drafting players in such a cool venue that I'd imagine other schools will now follow.

After kicking off the season against Central Connecticut on August 29th at Rentschler Field, the Huskies athletic department will allow fans that plan on attending the season-opener to use stadium suites to hold their fantasy draft.

It costs each person $75 to partake, but the amenities that come with holding your draft inside the stadium are well-worth the price. Fans will get a guided tour of the stadium, along with pizza, wings and drinks. No, they aren't alcoholic beverages, but UConn has you covered in case you want to partake in some drinking.

The event, which will be held on the following day of UConn's home opener, will give fans plenty of time to get liquored up before the event, if they so choose. This will be a five-hour event that will start at 11 AM local time, with one hour set aside for tailgating. Fans will also receive a guided tour of the field and locker room, where you can gather your league for pictures that should obviously make it on to social media.

"We know how passionate fans are about their fantasy leagues, and how, you know, important fantasy leagues are to everybody's fall," UConn's Associate General Manager of Ticket Sales Kent Ahern told CTInsider. "This is just kind of a unique idea to create some more memories for that and to get everyone together."

There is one thing to note about the experience. The school is allowing team names to be plastered across the jumbotron inside the stadium, but they have to be appropriate. So, it will take some serious finagling to get your interesting name put on the scoreboard, if it doesn't suit the event organizers. But, judging by some of the spelling we've seen over the years, I would imagine at least a few inappropriate team names make their way onto the screen.

Good luck.

Look, I don't know how you could beat this opportunity, especially since it will be held inside the football stadium, in luxury suites for fans to start their fantasy season.

If you plan on attending this event, make sure to send us some of your best pictures from your fantasy draft, and we'll make sure to include them on the following day.