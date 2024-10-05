UConn Closes Out Temple In Wild Fashion With 96-Yard Scoop And Score

On a Saturday full of great college football we had some massive upsets, but we also had a wild ending between UConn and Temple.

The game that we're all going to be talking about for the rest of the weekend, and probably the rest of the 2024 college football season will be Vanderbilt knocking off the No.1 team in the nation, the Alabama Crimson Tide.

However, they didn't have a final play as wild as the Huskies and Owls did Saturday in Connecticut.

The Owls marched down the field late while trailing 23-20 and found themselves on the UConn 1-yard line on 4th and goal with just a few seconds left on the clock.

I do not need to explain to you that whatever happened on this play was the ball game. Either the Owls punch it into the end zone — maybe even try to do it Brotherly Shove like their Lincoln Financial Field-mates the Philadelphia Eagles — or, the Huskies would make a goal-line stand to put a pin in this game.

Those are the only two possibilities, right?

Of course not! How about a fumble on the 1, followed by a 96-yard scoop and score?

How's that for unexpected?

Sure, UConn didn't need that extra touchdown to win the game, but hey, it looks mighty fine on the scoreboard, doesn't it?

The win made the Huskies 4-0 on the year at Pratt & Whitney Stadium, making them a formidable team to come up against for road teams. Unfortunately for the Huskies, those are their only wins on the year, as they're currently 4-2. They'll be back in action two weeks from now against Wake Forest.

As for the Owls, punching that final play into the end zone would have gone a long way, as the loss dropped the Owls to 1-5 on the season.