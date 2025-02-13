Former Basketball Star Arrested For Allegedly Murdering Mother: REPORT

Former UConn basketball player Eric Cobb has been arrested on a murder charge.

Cobb was taken into custody Tuesday for the alleged murder of his mother, Erika Ellen Winford, was found "wrapped in blankets and towels in the backyard" of their home in Jacksonville, the local authorities announced on X.

"She had suffered a gunshot wound and was tragically pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers detained Cobb as he attempted to leave the home. Following an interview, detectives arrested him. He is now in custody at the Duval County Jail," the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office further explained.

You can see the full announcement on Cobb's arrest in the tweet below.

Former UConn player Eric Cobb arrested on murder charge.

The Florida Times-Union reported that police saw a "large area of blood outside and what appeared to be a body wrapped in a blanket" when they arrived at the residence.

Witnesses claim his mother could be heard screaming "He's going to kill me" Monday night prior to her body being discovered.

It's believed multiple gunshots were also heard Monday night, according to the same report. His mother was shot in the head, stomach and leg.

An AR-15 style rifle and a 9mm were found at the scene, and 14 fired 9mm casing were discovered in trash by the police, according to the same report.

Cobb was a three-star recruit out of high school when he signed with South Carolina. He spent one year with the Gamecocks before transferring to a NJCAA program prior to landing at UConn.

The talented forward spent two seasons as a top reserve for the Huskies earning some starts during his career at the school. He averaged a career high 12.3 minutes for UConn during the 2018-2019 season.

He now faces a murder charge and college basketball feels like a lifetime ago. Let me know what you think of the situation at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.