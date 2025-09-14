UCLA Fires DeShaun Foster, Virginia Tech Ousts Brent Pry After 0-3 Starts Amid College Football Chaos

After starting the season 0-3, UCLA has fired head coach DeShaun Foster in the aftermath of what has been a terrible start to the college football season in Westwood, while Virginia Tech has also made the move to fire Brent Pry.

An offseason filled with optimism surrounding the signing of Nico Iamaleva, the situation at UCLA never materialized into results, especially after losing to New Mexico on Friday night in what appeared to be only 10,000 fans.

The news was first reported by FOX Sports

For a program to fire its head coach just three games into the season, the administration knew that this was not salvageable. Folks inside the Bruins athletic department have told OutKick over the past two days that morale was at an all-time low, and that the excitement level had been sucked out of the building.

Right now, with the new transfer portal rules set to go into place, which would lead to one window, players can now actually leave the program if they see fit. When a coach is fired, players are automatically given the opportunity to leave, though playing for another school would not be possible this season, according to rules.

The biggest news for UCLA came after Spring practice, when former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava transferred in to the program, coming off a tumultuous few days in Knoxville.

But, it's been a nightmare for the Bruins offense, especially with Iamaleava seemingly not living up to the hype for those inside the building. The offense has been stagnant, and the defense has been even worse.

It was always going to be an uphill battle for DeShaun Foster at UCLA, given that fan support, and even donor contributions were lacking. Now, the school will pay his buyout, while also having to deal with players being able to enter the portal.

Tim Skipper will now take over as the interim coach moving forward, as the search for a new head coach begins in Westwood.

Virginia Tech Fires Brent Pry After 0-3 Start

The news did not stop with DeShaun Foster, as Virginia Tech has also made the move to fire its head coach, Brent Pry.

After an embarrassing loss to Old Dominion on Saturday, the writing was on the wall for those inside the Hokies athletic department.

After opening the season 0-3, falling to 16-24 under Pry at Virginia Tech, it was time for a move to be made. There's only so much noise you can block out as a program, and it had gotten extremely loud in Blacksburg over the past few weeks.

Now, there are two openings in college football, just after the third week of the season. The same rules will go for Virginia Tech players, meaning they can explore their options in the transfer portal.

This will continue throughout the season, as schools will not hesitate to make a move.