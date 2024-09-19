UCF’s Latest Space Uniforms Pay Homage To The Moon And They're A Thing Of Beauty

Being a proud alumnus of the University of Central Florida, I may be a bit biased when I say that the best annual one-off uniforms in college football belong to the Knights when they run into the Bounce House wearing their Space Game uniforms and this year's batch of cosmic-inspired threads are no exception.

UCF sits a short drive from Cape Canaveral and the school's history with the space program runs deep. Even being able to see an occasional mid-game rocket launch has become one of the unique things that has given rise to the school's nickname "Space U"

This week, the Knights unveiled their latest Space Game get-ups — which they dub "Mission VIII" since this is the eighth edition of the space uniforms — and these beauties pay homage to the moon.

Oh, baby… look at these things.

That lunar dust-looking gradient that runs from the pants to the jersey is so cool, and I'm always a big fan of a splash of Canaveral blue, which has become an alternate color for UCF when they bust out space uniforms.

Also, featured as per usual, is the Citronaut, the school's old nickname and mascot, and he gets some love just under the collar.

The sleeves feature the Pegasus and Orion constellations. Those have both appeared on previous space uniforms, and the Pegasus is a regular on the Knights' primary home and away uniforms seeing as the winged horse is part of the university's seal.

The black brain bucket features UCF's motto "Reach For The Stars" on the back along with Canaveral blue decals paying homage to previous Space Game getups.

Most of UCF's teams do Space Games of their own, but the football team has had a good run with theirs. According to SportsLogos.com, the Knights are 7-0 when wearing space-themed uniforms.

They'll try to keep that streak alive with these threads, which will hit the field against the Arizona Wildcats on November 2.